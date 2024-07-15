GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi BJP stages protests outside discom offices over power tariff 'hike'

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said electricity consumers are finding it difficult to cope with the rise in power purchase adjustment charges

Updated - July 15, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 07:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders stage a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the power tariff and water issue, in New Delhi on July 15, 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders stage a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the power tariff and water issue, in New Delhi on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP leaders and workers on July 15 held protests outside power discom offices across Delhi against "rising" electricity bills and a demanded withdrawal of the hike in power purchase adjustment charges.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said electricity consumers are finding it difficult to cope with the rise in power purchase adjustment charges (PPAC).

BJP protests over ‘inflated’ electricity bills; ‘spreading lies,’ says AAP

PPAC is a surcharge to cover fluctuations in power purchase costs incurred by the discoms. The power purchase cost is dependent upon the prices of coal and other fuels used by generation companies. It saw an increase in the range of 6.75% to 8.75% this year.

Staging a protest with BJP workers in Karkardooma, Mr. Sachdeva said, “The Delhi government is looting the consumers in the name of PPAC and pension surcharges. PPAC is illegal and it should be withdrawn immediately.”

He said BJP workers will continue the protests in the interest of the people of Delhi until the government withdraws the hike.

The party's MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders took part in the protests in different parts of the city.

Delhi govt. colluding with discoms, inflating electricity bills, says BJP

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed electricity consumers in Delhi were paying more money to the discoms as surcharges than their actual bills.

At a protest outside the discom office in Vijay Nagar, he alleged that the AAP government only pretends to provide free electricity but the reality is that bills are the highest in Delhi.

At Vasant Kunj, the BJP's South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that Arvind Kejriwal came to power with the promise to audit the accounts of power companies but they have now become "partners" in "looting" the people in the city.

Other party MPs - Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat - and several MLAs, including O.P. Sharma, Vijendra Gupta, Abhay Verma and Anil Bajpayi, also took part in the protests.

