Delhi BJP Sikh cell seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi over remarks on community  

Members of the Delhi BJP’s Sikh cell on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi near his residence here, demanding an apology from him for his remarks over the community during his ongoing U.S. trip.

Raising slogans and carrying placards, the protesters tried to approach the leader’s 10, Janpath residence from Vigyan Bhawan but were stopped by the police at a barricade.

Mr. Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had expressed concern over religious tolerance in the country while addressing a programme in Washinton DC on Monday.

“The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” he told the gathering.

Reacting to it, BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh said Rahul Gandhi should refrain from making such statements, especially about the Sikh community.

Sikh Cell convener Charanjeet Singh Lovely said Mr. Gandhi’s “narrow-mindedness” is evident from his statement. Pointing to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Operation Blue Star, he alleged that the Congress has historically been a party that “caused the maximum harm to Sikhs”.

“The Sikh community and the nation can never forget or forgive these atrocities. Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the Sikhs across the country and retract his statement,” Mr. Lovely added.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Gandhi “embarrasses the nation wherever he goes”.

“Since Independence, all Opposition leaders in India have followed a political protocol and foreign policy decorum but Rahul Gandhi is the only leader of the Opposition who had made controversial statements over India’s internal matters in front of the foreign media,” he alleged.

