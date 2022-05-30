Delhi BJP seeks L-G’s intervention in ration distribution system

Party slams AAP govt. for not delivering stock to beneficiaries

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday sought Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s intervention in regard to the ration distribution mechanism.

Mr. Bidhuri said the ration distribution system in Delhi had collapsed and beneficiaries were yet to get their stock for the month of May.

Accusing the Delhi government of deliberately not delivering ration beneficiaries so as to “defame the Central government”, Mr. Bidhuri requested the Lieutenant-Governor to take cognisance of “irregularities in the rationing system” and take appropriate steps to ensure delivery of ration to the needy people of Delhi.