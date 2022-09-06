Delhi BJP releases ‘sting video’ on excise policy scam

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Continuing its attack on the AAP government over the alleged scam related to the now-scrapped excise policy, the BJP on Monday released a sting video claiming that it shows how kickbacks worth crores of rupees were received by the Delhi government functionaries in return for liquor retail licences.

The video purportedly features the father of a liquor retailer who has been named as an accused by the CBI in an FIR registered in relation to the alleged scam.

In response to the BJP’s claims, Mr. Sisodia said, “When in a way [I have] got a clean chit from the CBI, the BJP is saying that the CBI could not get anything, but we will get it through sting [operation].”

“Is this a sting? This is a joke,” he added.

More videos to come

Party sources said there were two more sting videos which would surface over the coming days, following which the BJP was likely to approach the CBI with these as evidence in the ongoing probe. This comes even as the BJP announced that a party delegation led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of the “corrupt” AAP government.

Terming the individual in the video, who can be heard alleging that hundreds of crores changed hands in return for liquor retail licences, “a big liquor dealer”, Delhi BIP president Adesh Gupta alleged Excise Minister Manish Sisodia “gave many liquor contracts to him” in lieu of “hefty commission”.

The Delhi BJP chief also urged all the liquor contractors in the city to “fight together”. He appealed to those from whom “Arvind Kejriwal has taken money” to come forward to expose him.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Mr. Sisodia and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pocketed “80% of the profit” from liquor sales through “brokerage” and even reached out to blacklisted companies.”

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said “water had been separated from liquor” after the sting video had surfaced.

“We have not only provided video proof today but even identified those who need to be probed. The Chief Minister should exhibit some shame and tender his resignation at least now,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Mr. Bidhuri said the kind of corruption that had actually taken place after the implementation of the new excise policy had finally come to the fore.