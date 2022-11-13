Delhi BJP releases first list of 232 candidates for MCD polls

Party withholds names on 18 seats due to some disputes; fields 126 women candidates in the first list

BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Ashish Sood during release of ‘Vachan Patra’ for MCD polls, in New Delhi, on November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi BJP on Saturday released its first list of 232 candidates for the December 4 civic polls in the city. The party withheld names on 18 seats “due to some disputes”, a senior party leader said.

The party said it has given more representation to women with 126 female candidates featuring in comparison to 106 men. The party has retained 52 former councillors, including nine former mayors, as well as three former Assembly poll candidates for this year’s civic body polls. The poll results will be announced on December 7. The last day to file nominations is November 14.

Party’s MCD election management committee chief Ashish Sood said the remaining 18 candidate names will be declared by Sunday night as the party was still “evaluating” some things like pending cases, documentation among other things.

The candidates fielded include the former Mayor of the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Raja Iqbal Singh, who supervised the bulldozer-led demolition drive at the violence-hit Jahangirpuri in April this year.

Mr. Singh will contest from the Mukherjee Nagar ward, while his previous ward, G.T.B Nagar, was merged during the delimitation exercise which saw a reduction of the total number of municipal wards to 250, from the earlier number of 272.

Other familiar faces include Inderjeet Sehrawat, the former leader of the House at the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation, who will contest from his previous seat of Mahipalpur.

Former Congress councillor from Govindpuri ward Chander Prakash, who joined the BJP hours before the list was released, has been fielded from the same seat. He had won the 2017 civic polls defeating BJP’s Ravinder Kumar.

However, a few former councillors expressed disappointment upon not finding their names on the list. “It is the party’s decision, I have been working tirelessly for years but I suppose this was not taken into account,” said a former Mayor, who did not wish to be named.

“There’s no discontent. Some people could have been left out due to the reduction in the number of wards but we have tried to accommodate people from all sections of the society,” said Mr. Sood.

Nomination deadline

None of the three major political players – AAP, the BJP and the Congress – have filed their nominations, leaving the process to be completed on the deadline day.

Meanwhile, a total of 35 candidates, including 27 Independent candidates, and eight from political outfits with the likes of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have filed their nomination papers.

“All arrangements are in place to attend to the possible rush of candidates that is expected on Monday. There is no scope for an extension in the deadline; we have given enough time,” said a senior official at the State Election Commission (SEC) Delhi.

Voter count

According to the latest draft (as of November 9) of the ward-wise voter summary, the voter population stands at 1.44 crore, a reduction in comparison to the previous voter summary of 1.46 crore (as of November 4).

Wards with the highest population, according to the delimitation report, such as Mayur Vihar Phase- 1 – which has total population of 88,878 – has a lesser voter count standing at 63,884. However, wards such as Zakir Nagar have a total voter count of 89,988, which is higher than the ward’s total population of 76,470.

“The delimitation exercise was executed based on the 2011 census figures. However, for the latest voter count, we [SEC] adopt the latest electoral roll prepared by the Delhi CEO and Election Commission of India. Till the last date for filing nomination papers, which is November 14, If there are any changes in the figures, it will be implemented accordingly,” said the senior SEC official.