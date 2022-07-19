Delhi BJP protests over hike in power, water tariffs

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta | Photo Credit: File photo

July 19, 2022 21:22 IST

‘CM Kejriwal not bothered about the problems of people’

The BJP on Tuesday held protests at multiple locations against the AAP government over hike in power and water tariffs. It also called on Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Protests were held in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the Capital during which an effigy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was burnt, the party said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Power firms

While addressing protesters at Shakti Nagar Chowk, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that power distribution companies (discoms) had already charged ₹11,000 crore from Delhiites in the name of fixed charges.

“I had sought an appointment with CM [Arvind] Kejriwal to discuss a reduction in the recent power tariff hike. However, he was not available which only shows he is least bothered about the problems of the people,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

At a protest at Meethapur Chowk, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that people had been raising the issue repeatedly but Mr. Kejriwal seemed to be least bothered as he was busy in his party’s expansion in other States as well as campaigning in poll-bound States.

Mr. Gupta said the L-G assured the party delegation