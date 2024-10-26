Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who took a dip in ‘polluted’ Yamuna to protest against AAP, hospitalised

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who took a dip in the Yamuna in the national capital two days ago, was on Saturday (October 26, 2024) morning hospitalised at RML Nursing Home in the city after experiencing shortness of breath and severe skin irritation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sachdeva had on Thursday taken a dip in the Yamuna at a ghat near ITO, in protest against the "corruption" of the Delhi government, which he said deprived the city of the funds meant for the cleaning of the river.

"Virendra Sachdeva is experiencing severe itching, and his breathing is uncomfortable," as per a statement by the Delhi BJP, which added that he had no prior history of breathing issues or skin irritation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While visiting the banks of the Yamuna, Mr. Sachdeva challenged AAP leaders, Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, to inspect the river's condition.

Referring to 'Sheesh Mahal', the residence used by Arvind Kejriwal for 10 years as Chief Minister, Mr. Sachdeva while speaking to ANI said, "We have arranged a red carpet as people who used to live in 'Sheesh Mahal' are accustomed to it. We have also arranged two chairs as this tradition was initiated by Atishi herself. If she comes, she will need two chairs. If Arvind Kejriwal comes, we will be happy. Although he is on bail, he was the Chief Minister of Delhi. We will wait for some more time if they come."

"They should account for the ₹8,500 crores given by the Central government to clean the Yamuna," Mr. Sachdeva said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "As far as industrial waste in the Yamuna is concerned, there is no industry in Delhi. Industrial waste is coming from the drains of Panipat and Sonipat. This has been verified, and the NGT has said this many times. If Virendra Sachdeva is serious about this, he should talk to the Haryana government and stop industrial waste from Sonipat and Panipat."

On October 22, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena shared pictures on X of the toxic froth in the Yamuna and urged authorities to focus on providing relief to the city's residents instead of making "excuses."

"These pictures of Yamuna ji are from this morning. Who is responsible? Truth is a very bad habit; it cannot be suppressed. Instead of making accusations and excuses on media/social media, it would be better to provide relief to the people of Delhi, especially Chhath worshippers and those who are fasting during this worsening situation. I expect concrete steps for redressal," the Delhi L-G posted on X alongside the images of froth and garbage in the river.

The Delhi Environment Minister announced that GRAP-II (Graded Response Action Plan) rules have been enforced across North India as the air quality index (AQI) has surpassed 300.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.