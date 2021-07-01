Delhi BJP passes resolution condemning Kejriwal government

Party demands CM’s resignation, case against Deputy CM, Health Minister

The Delhi BJP executive committee in its day-long meeting on Wednesday passed a political resolution condemning the Kejriwal government for allegedly having “failed on all fronts” from providing basic amenities to the health front.

It also demanded his resignation and a case of murder against the Chief Minister and the Health Minister for the “death of thousands of innocents” due to “pretended lack of oxygen” at the height of the pandemic’s second wave.

“Delhi government was nowhere to be seen during this most critical period. The pain became even deeper due to negligence, incompetence, lies and petty politics of the AAP government,” Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said while moving the political resolution.

The resolution was seconded by MLA and chief whip of the party in the State assembly Ajay Mahavar and party vice president Ashok Goyal Devrah.

17-point resolution

Presenting a 17-point political resolution in the State BJP executive committee meeting, Mr. Bidhuri said the executive committee held Mr. Kejriwal responsible for the “death of thousands of people.” The resolution said despite having a whopping budget of ₹47,500 crore in past seven years in the health sector, it is shocking that neither a new hospital came up nor the number of beds went up.

The resolution demanded Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation and a case of murder against him, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain. The resolution charged the Kejriwal government with trying to make Delhi “a city of liquor” with handing over the liquor trade to the “liquor mafia.”