HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi BJP organises Mann Ki Baat’s 100th episode at over 6,500 places

Union Ministers, senior leaders, MPs take part in events across city

May 01, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders listen to the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme at the party head office on Sunday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders listen to the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme at the party head office on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi BJP made arrangements to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

Events were organised to listen to the monthly radio show at 6,530 organisational blocks across the city with senior party leaders like Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, former Union Ministers Prakash Javdekar and Dr. Harsh Vardhan, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva among the attendees.

Mr. Singh attended an event at the BJP’s national headquarters at DDU Marg in central Delhi.

An event was also organised near Jama Masjid with Delhi Haj Committee chief Kausar Jahan and Delhi BJP minority morcha president Mohammad Haroon taking part in it.

The radio broadcast show’s first episode had aired on October 3, 2014. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network where the Prime Minister addresses the citizens on various issues.

Speaking to mediapersons after the event, Ms. Sitharaman said that Mr. Modi never speaks as the Prime Minister but as the “prime servant of the country” in his radio programme.

‘Apolitical programme’

Mr. Scindia said that Mann Ki Baat was an “apolitical programme” which has helped in ending the social and cultural differences across the country.

Emphasising that while all episodes of Mr. Modi’s show were inspirational, Mr. Sachdeva recalled that his favourite was in which the Prime Minister had encourage the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign.

The Mann Ki Baat programme is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects as well as in 11 foreign languages, including Chinese, French, Arabic, Tibetan and Baluchi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.