Delhi BJP opposition leader’s wife robbed

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta’s wife Shobha was robbed of her belongings near Mandi House in Lutyen’s Delhi on Monday morning, allegedly by some unidentified persons, police said.
According to Ms. Gupta, the incident took place at 10.15 a.m. Ms. Gupta, who runs an NGO, left her house in her car and when she reached near Mandi House, some unknown persons on a scooter told her that some oil-like substance was spilling out of the vehicle, police said.
When she, along with her driver and associate, got out to check if there was any leakage, the accused fled the spot after taking her belongings, they said.
Later, she filed a police complaint, they added.
