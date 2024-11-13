Delhi BJP leaders meet L-G, seek probe into ‘graft’ by discoms

Senior BJP leaders met Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday and demanded an inquiry into “irregularities” by two power distribution companies.

Following the meeting, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Three discoms in Delhi buy and sell electricity on the same terms, but one makes a profit while the other two post losses and don’t even pay their dues to the two Delhi government power generation companies.”

“The government’s silence over the non-payment by the two BSES discoms clearly indicates the possibility of their connivance,” he added.

The BJP had last week alleged “large-scale financial mismanagement” by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) in collusion with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Reliance Infrastructure owns 51% of BRPL and BYPL with the Delhi government owning the remaining stake.

Reliance Infrastructure did not respond to the allegations.

‘BJP’s industrialist friends’

Reacting to the allegations, AAP said in a statement, “The BJP wants to gain control, hand resources over to their industrialist friends, and make ordinary citizens pay the price. If they seize power in Delhi, they will make power as costly here as it is in the other States they rule.” It added that over 22 lakh families in the city receive zero electricity bills and 40.22 lakh domestic consumers get power subsidy benefits.

