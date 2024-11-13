 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi BJP leaders meet L-G, seek probe into ‘graft’ by discoms

Published - November 13, 2024 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. | Photo Credit: file photo

Senior BJP leaders met Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday and demanded an inquiry into “irregularities” by two power distribution companies.

Following the meeting, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Three discoms in Delhi buy and sell electricity on the same terms, but one makes a profit while the other two post losses and don’t even pay their dues to the two Delhi government power generation companies.”

“The government’s silence over the non-payment by the two BSES discoms clearly indicates the possibility of their connivance,” he added.

The BJP had last week alleged “large-scale financial mismanagement” by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) in collusion with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Reliance Infrastructure owns 51% of BRPL and BYPL with the Delhi government owning the remaining stake.

Reliance Infrastructure did not respond to the allegations.

‘BJP’s industrialist friends’

Reacting to the allegations, AAP said in a statement, “The BJP wants to gain control, hand resources over to their industrialist friends, and make ordinary citizens pay the price. If they seize power in Delhi, they will make power as costly here as it is in the other States they rule.” It added that over 22 lakh families in the city receive zero electricity bills and 40.22 lakh domestic consumers get power subsidy benefits.

Published - November 13, 2024 12:24 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / corruption & bribery / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.