Delhi BJP leaders demand resignation of Health Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Delhi’s Health Minister, Satyendar Jain over the deaths of 9 patients, over the past few months, after receiving coronary stents at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

BJP workers, led by Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitendra Mahajan, demonstrated in front of the hospital and raised slogans against the AAP Delhi Government.

They also burnt an effigy of the Health Minister. The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the incident had exposed the “so-called world-class” health services offered by the Delhi government.

“Earlier, many children had also died due to wrong medicines being given by the doctors of Mohalla Clinics. We demand an inquiry by a Justice of the Delhi High Court and the resignation of Health Minister Satyendar Jain,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Normally the patient’s life is saved by putting a stent in the heart, but here the patient’s life is being snatched. Three patients have died so far and 6 had died five months ago during an operation in the same hospital,” he also added.