Delhi BJP launches ‘Gaon Chalo Booth Chalo’ campaign

February 10, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday flagged off the ‘Gaon Chalo Booth Chalo’ campaign at Tajpur village, under the slogan of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’, and engaged with the villagers regarding the everyday problems they faced.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who flagged off the campaign, addressed the residents of Tajpur, saying that Delhi’s rural areas were in “bad shape” due to the unfair treatment meted out to them under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime.

“The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was not implemented in Delhi by the AAP,” said Mr. Sachdeva, adding that the BJP government at the Centre, had, however, built 3,024 flats for the poor under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’ scheme.

Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat, who was also present, said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP is the “only party which works for the poor”.