Delhi BJP has conceded defeat even before MCD polls, says Kejriwal 

AAP government has cut MCD funds to cripple its sanitation service, says BJP

The BJP has conceded defeat even before the MCD elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday. The Chief Minister made the comment a day after The Hindu reported that certain provisions in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act are being tweaked to likely give the Lieutenant-Governor the final say on matters related to the civic body.

Don’t waste votes

In the tweet, accompanied by a screenshot of the story, Mr. Kejriwal attacked the BJP and said that people should not “waste” their vote on the “ losing party”.

The Chief Minister also that after AAP wins the civic polls, it will make Delhi a clean and beautiful city. It will get “rid of the mountains of garbage”, he added.

Responding to Mr. Kejriwal’s tweet, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Kejriwal has “a habit of creating a new scenario every other day related to the MCD election”.

“The CM should note that the people of Delhi have seen how the Kejriwal government has cut MCD funds to cripple its sanitation service and will never vote for AAP. The Delhi BJP is all geared up for the MCD polls and we will win the fourth consecutive term,” said Mr. Kapoor.

‘L-G to get larger say’

On October 12, The Hindu had reported, based on documents accessed, that the MCD’s law department is examining and reworking “certain provisions” in the DMC Act to make them “more effective and implementable”. Sources familiar with the development said the changes are likely to give the L-G more teeth on matters that are passed in the House of the civic body.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said the party will protest against the move and pursue it legally and through other channels.

“The meaning of giving powers to the L-G means that the BJP has conceded defeat even after delaying the civic polls. The [2022] amendment to the DMC Act brought no substantive change. What it led to was the merger of the three erstwhile civic bodies and a reduction in the total number of wards to 250 from 272. This is a joke and the only motive of the [2022] amendment was to delay the civic polls in the Capital,” said Ms. Atishi.

Previously, MCD’s Director for Press and Information Amit Kumar had confirmed that provisions in the Act are being reworked and that a private firm has been roped in for the purpose.

The provisions in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, led to the reduction in the number of wards from 272 to 250 and triggered a delimitation exercise, which is nearing completion. The draft delimitation report was published by the State Election Commission on September 12.

Currently, the three-member delimitation committee is working towards disposing of 1,720 suggestions and objections to the draft report and will soon send the final report to the Centre for its approval and publishing in the official gazette.