ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi BJP gets new general secretary, vice-president

Published - July 09, 2024 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The BJP on Monday appointed Raj Kumar Bhatia as a vice-president and Vishnu Mittal as a general secretary of its Delhi unit. Mr. Bhatia had earlier served as a district president of the BJP. He is also one of the nominated councillors in the MCD.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a BJP leader, Mr. Mittal, who had earlier served as a vice-president of the Delhi unit, was appointed as a general secretary to replace Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra.

The decision came a day after the party discussed its strategy for the next year’s Assembly poll in the Capital at an extended executive committee meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the BJP’s senior office-bearers, Delhi Lok Sabha members and other leaders, who vowed to oust the Aam Aadmi Party from power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP has not won an Assembly election in Delhi in more than two decades.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US