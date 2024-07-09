Delhi BJP gets new general secretary, vice-president

The BJP on Monday appointed Raj Kumar Bhatia as a vice-president and Vishnu Mittal as a general secretary of its Delhi unit. Mr. Bhatia had earlier served as a district president of the BJP. He is also one of the nominated councillors in the MCD.

According to a BJP leader, Mr. Mittal, who had earlier served as a vice-president of the Delhi unit, was appointed as a general secretary to replace Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra.

The decision came a day after the party discussed its strategy for the next year’s Assembly poll in the Capital at an extended executive committee meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the BJP’s senior office-bearers, Delhi Lok Sabha members and other leaders, who vowed to oust the Aam Aadmi Party from power.

The BJP has not won an Assembly election in Delhi in more than two decades.