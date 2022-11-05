Delhi BJP forms panel to prepare manifesto 

BJP leaders performing a ‘havan’ during the inauguration of their party’s election office in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: -

Hours before the State Election Commission announced polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the State BJP unit on Friday formed a committee to prepare the party’s manifesto. Former State unit chief Satish Upadhyay will convene the committee.

The party also launched a web portal to seek suggestions from the public on its manifesto, for which it coined a slogan — ‘Sabki Dilli, sabke sujhav (everyone’s Delhi, everyone’s suggestions)’.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, national vice-president and State in-charge Baijayan ‘Jay’ Panda and State chief Adesh Gupta inaugurated the BJP’s election office at the party’s national headquarters.

The BJP will install suggestion boxes at 1,000 locations in the city with three boxes in each ward, and will also have a box in all its mobile campaign vans, said Mr. Upadhyay, who is also the vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council.