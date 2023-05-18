Delhi BJP demands special House session on CM residence issue

May 18, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi BJP Legislature Party on Wednesday demanded a two-day special session of the Legislative Assembly to discuss the alleged scam in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the BJP’s chief whip Ajay Mahawar raised the issue and said the government has to answer questions on it. “The matter of corruption in the renovation of the Chief Minister’s bungalow is being discussed in every house of Delhi today, but the government is not giving any answer on this,” the MLA from Ghonda added.

He said, “Being a vigilant opposition party, it is the responsibility of the BJP to force the government to answer the peoples queries on irregularities in the renovation and beautification of the Chief Minister’s Rajmahal bungalow.”

The BJP has accused the CM of corruption in the renovation of his official residence at a cost of ₹45 crore.