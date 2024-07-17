GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi: BJP demands special Assembly session over power bills

Published - July 17, 2024 01:22 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

 Upping the ante against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue of power bills, the BJP on Tuesday met Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and sought a special session of the House on the issue.

The BJP had on Monday protested outside offices of the power distribution companies (discoms) across the Capital, alleging that residents have been forced to pay “exorbitant” power bills due to “excessive” power purchase adjustment charges (PPAC) and other tariffs.

The PPAC is a surcharge to cover fluctuations in power purchase costs incurred by the discoms.

   In a letter submitted to the Speaker, the BJP’s all seven Delhi MLAs said each power bill includes excessive PPAC and other surcharges, burning a hole in people’s pockets.   

 ‘BJP misleading’

In response, AAP asked the BJP to avoid indulging in “theatrics” and accused it of “misleading” people.

“The States where the BJP is in power provide the most expensive electricity in the country,” AAP said in a statement.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.