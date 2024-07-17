Delhi: BJP demands special Assembly session over power bills

Upping the ante against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue of power bills, the BJP on Tuesday met Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and sought a special session of the House on the issue.

The BJP had on Monday protested outside offices of the power distribution companies (discoms) across the Capital, alleging that residents have been forced to pay “exorbitant” power bills due to “excessive” power purchase adjustment charges (PPAC) and other tariffs.

The PPAC is a surcharge to cover fluctuations in power purchase costs incurred by the discoms.

In a letter submitted to the Speaker, the BJP’s all seven Delhi MLAs said each power bill includes excessive PPAC and other surcharges, burning a hole in people’s pockets.

‘BJP misleading’

In response, AAP asked the BJP to avoid indulging in “theatrics” and accused it of “misleading” people.

“The States where the BJP is in power provide the most expensive electricity in the country,” AAP said in a statement.