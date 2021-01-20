Delhi BJP demands ₹13,000 crore 'dues' from Kejriwal govt for party-ruled municipal corporations

Delhi BJP leaders and workers demanded ₹13,000 crore "dues" from the Kejriwal government for the party-ruled municipal corporations, displaying banners and posters at flyovers and foot overbridges in a protest across the city on Wednesday.
Delhi BJP vice president Virender Sachdeva claimed the campaign aims to make people aware about how the Kejriwal government is "depriving " the party-ruled MCDs of their "dues" of ₹13,000 crore because of political reasons.
Delhi BJP media cell head Navin Kumar said they were displaying large banners and posters demanding that the city government pay the "dues".
The AAP leadership has been attacking the BJP alleging "corruption and mismanagement" in the three municipal corporations ruled by the party.
Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that Delhi the government will provide ₹938 crore to the municipal corporations to pay salaries to its employees.
"Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other employees of municipal corporations have not been paid salaries due to the funds held back by the Kejriwal government. No money has been released so far despite Sisodia's announcement," said party spokesperson Virender Babbar.
No reaction was immediately available from the AAP.
The BJP which has ruled the municipal corporations for nearly 15 years and the AAP have been indulging in a blame game with the civic body polls approaching in the early 2022.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath