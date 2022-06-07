Delhi BJP defends L-G against AAP’s allegations

June 07, 2022 20:08 IST

The L-G is fully aware of the dignity and constitutional position of his office: Bidhuri

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs accused Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of overstepping his constitutional jurisdiction, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri jumped to the L-G’s defence, calling the statements by AAP legislators “rhetoric”.

The LOP added that the allegations made by AAP legislators against Mr. Saxena since he assumed charge were underlined by arrogance.

A delegation of nine AAP MLAs met Mr. Saxena on Monday and appealed to him to “not interfere with the elected government’s work”, the AAP said in a statement.

Following the meeting, Malviya Nagar AAP MLA Somnath Bharti had said, “Delhi L-G is refusing to fall in line, and has expressed his desire to continue infringing upon the Kejriwal Government’s powers.”

The L-G, according to Mr. Bharti, was “crossing constitutional boundaries” by claiming that not just the DDA and Delhi Police but the whole of Delhi was under his control.

‘L-G fully aware’

“The Lieutenant-Governor wants to take care of Delhi like a guardian but the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party are behaving as if someone is catching their theft,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Every day, AAP leaders are trying to educate the Lieutenant-Governor about their rights and responsibilities, which is indecent. Mr. Saxena may have recently taken over but he is fully aware of the dignity and constitutional position of his office,” the LOP added.

Sources who were present in the meeting between the L-G and MLAs on Monday said that “politically partisan and provocative one-upmanship” had been exhibited by a few MLAs who came to the meeting with a “prior agenda”.

The sources added that the L-G had made it clear in the meeting that he will work in tandem with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and had already had “fruitful discussions with him on the way forward”.

‘Issues addressed right away’

According to sources present at Monday’s meeting, since taking over, Mr. Saxena had met 40 legislators in four meetings to get a perspective of the concerns in their respective constituencies as well as the challenges facing Delhi.

The MLAs, many of them in their second and third term, were appreciative of the fact that “this was the first time that any L-G was proactively meeting and interacting with them,” the sources added.

“For many who highlighted their area-specific problems, it came as a welcome surprise that the same was addressed right away,” a source said, adding, “Despite a few MLAs showing politically partisan and provocative one-upmanship, the L-G stuck to the single point agenda of non-partisan, collective, committed and concerted efforts to be taken by all for the development of Delhi and well-being of its people.”

Explaining L-G’s recent inspection of the Najafgarh drain, Mr. Bidhuri said, “Does the inspection of Najafgarh, which comes under the Delhi Jal Board, not come under the jurisdiction of the Lieutenant-Governor?” He added, “If the Najafgarh drain is not cleaned and Delhi drowns during monsoon, will the L-G continue to watch as a mute spectator? Can’t he inspect whether the cleaning is done or not?”

If the Central government is building flyovers, constructing roads, giving money for hospitals and spending on education, how could all these subjects remain only under the Delhi government, the LOP added. He said the Centre had “full participation” in such matters and being a representative of the Union government as well as the Administrator of Delhi, the L-G too was entitled to full involvement in these issues.

“The Lieutenant-Governor has direct control over the land, police, law and order and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and can supervise all other schemes like a guardian,” the LOP said.