Delhi BJP chief was lying on Ravidas temple issue: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday attacked the BJP over the demolition of Ravidas temple and said that the party was lying on the issue and demanded compensation for people who were jailed during ensuing protests.

“Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta had said that the Delhi government can solve the issue. We had said that the Delhi Development Agency is the land-owning organisation and if the Centre writes to us to denotify it, then we would process it,” said AAP Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

He said that the advocates for the Centre had now filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying they are ready to allot 200 metres of land for the reconstruction of the temple. “This shows that Mr. Tiwari and Mr. Gupta were lying,” he said.

“If the BJP had wanted, they could have stopped the demolition of the temple, it shows the Centre’s attitude towards Dalits,” the Minister added.

AAP MLA Ajay Dutt demanded compensation for people who have been in jail in connection with the controversy.