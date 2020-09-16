Delhi

Delhi BJP chief tests positive for COVID-19

Special Correspondent New Delhi: 16 September 2020 11:59 IST
Updated: 16 September 2020 12:00 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi president Adesh Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Gupta has previously tested negative but got tested again due to ill-health conditions over a week. As many as 17 staff staying at the party’s state headquarters on Pant Marg had tested positive on Tuesday.

Mr. Gupta, who was suffering from viral fever for a week before getting himself tested again, took to Twitter requesting everyone he had come in contact with to also get tested.

“Last week I had a COVID test after having a mild fever, the report of which was negative, due to continuing unhealthy, I another Corona test again which came positive. Although I have been in quarantine for the past 1 week, yet if someone has come in contact with me, then get tested,” he tweeted.

The party’s state headquarters on Pant Marg has been shut for sanitisation throughout Wednesday.

