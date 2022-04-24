Delhi BJP chief proposes name change for 40 villages in city 

Nobody wants to live with a mindset of slavery, he says

Nobody wants to live with a mindset of slavery, he says

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, the face behind the party’s ‘bulldozer’ campaign against encroachment by “Rohingyas and Bangladeshis” on Saturday demanded that names of 40 villages with “Muslim names” in the Capital be changed.

Mr. Gupta said the party will send a proposal to the Delhi government demanding that the names of these villages be changed because they symbolised a period of “slavery”.

“Nobody wants to live with a mindset of slavery that these names denote. I have received requests from several villagers for changing names of their villages,” he said.

Mr. Gupta alleged the South Corporation passed a resolution to change the name of village Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram, but the Delhi government was sitting over it and not approving the proposal.

“Local BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas got a resolution passed by the corporation and had the Town Planning Department send a letter signed by all villagers to the Delhi government’s Urban Development Department on December 9 last year,” Mr. Gupta said.

Apart from Mohammadpur village, there are 40 other such villages whose names villagers want changed, he said.

These 40 villages include Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Masoodpur, Zamroodpur, Begumpur, Saidul Ajab, Fatehpur Beri, Hauz Khas and Sheikh Sarai to name a few, said Mr. Gupta.

The Delhi government, the Aam Aadmi Party said that Delhi has a ‘State Naming Authority’ for all such matters, and if any such proposal has been received it will be “appropriately reviewed and dealt under due procedure by the body concerned”.