Delhi BJP chief meets kin of Kalyanpuri murder victim

New Delhi

28 February 2021 00:55 IST

BJP State president Adesh Gupta on Saturday met the family of a girl, who was earlier this week allegedly kidnapped and murdered from her Kalyanpuri residence, and offered condolences to her family here.

Mr. Gupta assured the parents of the victim that the BJP stands by them in this hour of grief and that he has talked to the local police to ensure their safety and security. He said that he has spoken to the area’s DCP and asked him to make the family feel safe and ensure that the culprit is tried in a fast-track court.

