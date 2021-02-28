Delhi

Delhi BJP chief meets kin of Kalyanpuri murder victim

BJP State president Adesh Gupta on Saturday met the family of a girl, who was earlier this week allegedly kidnapped and murdered from her Kalyanpuri residence, and offered condolences to her family here.

Mr. Gupta assured the parents of the victim that the BJP stands by them in this hour of grief and that he has talked to the local police to ensure their safety and security. He said that he has spoken to the area’s DCP and asked him to make the family feel safe and ensure that the culprit is tried in a fast-track court.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2021 12:59:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-bjp-chief-meets-kin-of-kalyanpuri-murder-victim/article33952101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY