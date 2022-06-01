Delhi BJP chief demands Health Minister’s dismissal

Accuses Chief Minister of trying to ‘save’ his cabinet colleague

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta, along with the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, held a demonstration outside the house of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the dismissal of Health Minister Satyender Jain a day after his arrest.

Mr. Gupta said the enquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Mr. Jain had made it “crystal clear” that the Health Minister was involved in corruption. He also accused the Chief Minister of trying to “save” his cabinet colleague.

“The matter regarding Mr. Jain has been going on for eight years, so why did AAP not approach the court for an anticipatory bail or to quash the FIR? Mr. Kejriwal has previously served in the Income Tax department. He should have known better,” said Mr. Bidhuri.

He added that AAP’s government in Delhi should dismiss its Health Minister accused of graft just as its government had done in Punjab.

Mr. Bidhuri also dismissed the allegations about Mr. Jain being targetted for being AAP’s poll in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, which is due for assembly polls later this year.

“Since when has AAP become relevant in Himachal Pradesh? They have no presence in the state. If AAP felt that the charges against Mr. Jain is part of a political vendetta, then they should have approached the court,” said Mr. Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress also demanded the dismissal of Mr. Jain, with its president Anil Kumar stating that “many other” AAP ministers will go to jail if impartial investigations are conducted.