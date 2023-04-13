Delhi BJP chief announces three-month ‘awareness campaign’ against AAP govt.

April 13, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has asked his party workers to “expose the misdeeds” of the Delhi government through public awareness campaigns and demonstrations over the next three months.

Mr. Sachdeva said this while addressing workers of the BJP at a protest outside the AAP headquarters on Wednesday. He said that the BJP must form the government in Delhi in 2025. The protest comes two days after AAP was accorded the status of a national party. “It is due to the struggle of BJP workers that Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are in jail today,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “The day is not far when [Delhi CM] Arvind Kejriwal will also be in jail.”

The protesters tried to march towards the AAP headquarters but were stopped by the police.