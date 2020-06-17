Delhi BJP announces candidates for civic bodies’ posts

The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of its candidates for the mayor, deputy mayor and other posts of the three municipal corporations ruled by the party in Delhi.
Jai Prakash (North Delhi), Nirmal Jain (East Delhi), Anamika Mithlesh (South Delhi) are the candidates for the mayoral posts of the three corporations, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tweeted.
The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being for open category.
The candidates of the BJP for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and chairperson and vice chairperson of the standing committee will sail through easily in the election next Wednesday as the party has majority in the three civic bodies.
The names of the BJP candidates have been announced on the last day of filing nominations for the elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath