HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi BJP accused AAP govt. of 'carelessness', demands probe in Yamuna flood

The AAP leaders had earlier accused the BJP of conspiring to flood Delhi by discharging huge quantity of water in Yamuna from Haryana's Hathinikund barrage.

July 16, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of severely waterlogged area near Red Fort due to rise in the water level of Yamuna river, in New Delhi on Saturday.

A view of severely waterlogged area near Red Fort due to rise in the water level of Yamuna river, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi BJP on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into whether any desilting of Yamuna river and drains in the city was done by the AAP government, and if yes, how much money was spent on it.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged no desilting of Yamuna and drains was carried out by the Kejriwal government and the flood in Delhi was caused because of this failure.

ALSO READ
Waters recede slightly but confusion rises as weary commuters forced to take detours

"We demand a judicial probe into if any desilting of Yamuna and the drains was conducted by Kejriwal government and if yes, how much money was spent on it," Mr. Sachdeva said.

Alleging "corruption and carelessness" of AAP government as the reason behind the flood, Sachdeva said meeting of an apex committee on flood control, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has not been held in the last two years.

ALSO READ
As Yamuna river level in Delhi continues to rise, water supply hit, schools shut

The co-convener of BJP's legal cell, Bansuri Swaraj, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its government in Delhi of trying to cover their "inaction" in handling the flood situation with "lies."

The AAP leaders had earlier accused the BJP of conspiring to flood Delhi by discharging huge quantity of water in Yamuna from Haryana's Hathinikund barrage.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.