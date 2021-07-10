Delhi athletes winning gold in Olympics to get ₹3 crore

NEW DELHI

10 July 2021 00:20 IST

The Delhi government on Friday announced a cash prize of ₹3 crore to those athletes from the Capital, who bag a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It added that ₹2 crores will be awarded to those who win silver, ₹1 crore to those who get bronze and ₹10 lakhs to all coaches of the athletes who receive medals.

Athletes from Delhi participating in the Olympics include Deepak Kumar in 10m air rifle shooting, Manika Batra in table tennis, Amoj Jacob in 4×400m relay, and Sarthak Bhambri in the 4×400m relay. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia met Delhi Sports University V-C Karnam Malleshwari to discuss the importance of providing multidimensional support to the participants.

