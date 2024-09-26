Delhi Assembly proceedings briefly adjourned amid sloganeering

The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly started on a stormy note on Thursday as BJP and AAP leaders raised slogans against each other, forcing the speaker to briefly adjourn the proceedings.

As soon as Speaker Ram Niwas Goel listed names of leaders who will raise issues in the House, BJP leaders objected and demanded that their issues be raised as well.

Both AAP and BJP leaders then started raising slogans against each other prompting the speaker to adjourn the proceedings for 15 minutes.

BJP MLAs were later marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly House after they protested in the well of the House demanding tabling of CAG reports, leading to commotion.

Earlier this week, the office of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma, directing them to present the pending reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in the Assembly. Mr. Saxena’s office said 12 CAG reports from 2020-2021 have been pending with the Delhi government.

The new government headed by Chief Minister Atishi is expected to seek a vote of trust in the House on Friday (September 27, 2024).

(With inputs from PTI)

