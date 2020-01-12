Delhi

Delhi assembly polls: BJP will get full majority, says Prakash Javadekar

‘The dedication and strength of the booth worker determines the victory of the BJP’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get “full majority” in the Delhi Assembly elections and will come to power in the city “after a long time” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Saturday.

Mr. Javadekar, who is also the elections in-charge for Delhi, was speaking at a meeting of its 15-member Delhi Assembly elections committee.

“The BJP is different from other political parties... the dedication and strength of the booth worker determines the victory of the BJP... The party will get full majority in this Assembly election and after a long time the BJP is coming to power in Delhi,” he said.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

