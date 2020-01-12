Delhi assembly polls: BJP will get full majority, says Prakash Javadekar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get “full majority” in the Delhi Assembly elections and will come to power in the city “after a long time” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Saturday.
Mr. Javadekar, who is also the elections in-charge for Delhi, was speaking at a meeting of its 15-member Delhi Assembly elections committee.
“The BJP is different from other political parties... the dedication and strength of the booth worker determines the victory of the BJP... The party will get full majority in this Assembly election and after a long time the BJP is coming to power in Delhi,” he said.
The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.