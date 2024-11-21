Delhi Assembly polls: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (November 21, 2024) announced the first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election due in February next year.

The names were announced after a meeting of the AAP’s political affairs committee (PAC) headed by party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Former Congress MLA Veer Singh Dhingan, who joined the AAP last week has been fielded from Seemapuri constituency.

Similarly, former BJP MLA Anil Jha, who joined the AAP on Sunday, is the party’s candidate from Kirari constituency.

While Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur), BB Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar) had recently quit the BJP and joined the AAP, Zubair Chaudhary (Seelampur) and Somesh Shokeen (Matiala) joined the AAP after quitting the Congress.

Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur), Gaurav Sharma (Ghonda) Manoj Tyagi (Karawal Nagar) and Deepak Singhal (Vishwas Nagar) were the other candidates whose names were announced by the party.

Mr. Kejriwal said earlier that tickets for the elections will be distributed based on the work, public opinion and winning chances of the probables.

The AAP won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the last elections held in 2020.

(With PTI inputs)