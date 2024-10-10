Delhi Assembly poll: AAP writes to EC over plan to redistribute voters

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) shot off a letter to the Election Commission of India (EC) raising concerns regarding the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll scheduled for February next year.

In its letter, the party referred to a notice dated August 7, issued by the election panel stating that it is planning to redistribute voters in excess of 1,500 per booth to the booths where their number is less than 1,500.

‘Logical challenges’

Delhi’s ruling party said the Election Commission’s redistribution scheme could pose logistical challenges as it is “nearly impossible” for more than 650 people to vote at a single booth within the allotted 11-hour period on an election day.

“Considering historically a voting of around 65% [in the Capital], we feel that any polling booth may not have more than 1,000 voters in any case,” the party said in its communication to the poll panel.

AAP further gave several recommendations to the election panel regarding the redistribution of voters as part of the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls.

Suggestions

The party suggested redistributing voters only to those booths where the current number is below 1,000. It also asked to cap the number of voters per booth at 1,000.

Additionally, ensure that all family members are assigned to the same polling booth, the party suggested.

The party also recommended avoiding any redistribution that would send voters to booths farther from their current location on the day of the polling.

Lastly, AAP suggested creation of additional booths, if necessary, using a “Booth A and Booth B” arrangement so that each one has 750 plus voters.

