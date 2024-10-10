GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Assembly poll: AAP writes to EC over plan to redistribute voters

Referring to the poll panel exercise ahead of Delhi election, AAP suggests capping the number of voters per booth at 1,000

Published - October 10, 2024 09:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
AP supporters wave party flag. Representational image.

AP supporters wave party flag. Representational image. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) shot off a letter to the Election Commission of India (EC) raising concerns regarding the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll scheduled for February next year.

In its letter, the party referred to a notice dated August 7, issued by the election panel stating that it is planning to redistribute voters in excess of 1,500 per booth to the booths where their number is less than 1,500.

‘Logical challenges’

Delhi’s ruling party said the Election Commission’s redistribution scheme could pose logistical challenges as it is “nearly impossible” for more than 650 people to vote at a single booth within the allotted 11-hour period on an election day.

“Considering historically a voting of around 65% [in the Capital], we feel that any polling booth may not have more than 1,000 voters in any case,” the party said in its communication to the poll panel.

AAP further gave several recommendations to the election panel regarding the redistribution of voters as part of the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls.

Suggestions

The party suggested redistributing voters only to those booths where the current number is below 1,000. It also asked to cap the number of voters per booth at 1,000.

Additionally, ensure that all family members are assigned to the same polling booth, the party suggested.

The party also recommended avoiding any redistribution that would send voters to booths farther from their current location on the day of the polling.

Lastly, AAP suggested creation of additional booths, if necessary, using a “Booth A and Booth B” arrangement so that each one has 750 plus voters.

Published - October 10, 2024 09:15 am IST

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / regional elections / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.