 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Delhi Assembly poll: 80,000 more to get old-age pension, says AAP; will extend scope to cover all old people: BJP

Published - November 26, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government is in the process of extending the old-age pension scheme to 80,000 more beneficiaries to cover a total of 5.30 lakh senior citizens. He said the Delhi government had reopened the portal a day earlier and had received 10,000 fresh applications so far. “Why do you need a double-engine government when a single-engine can do much better,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal alleged that following his arrest, in March this year, many Delhi government projects “were stalled, including the pension scheme, which was especially painful to me”. Sharing details of the programme, the former CM said beneficiaries aged 60-69 will receive ₹2,000 monthly while those aged 70 and above will receive ₹2,500 like earlier. However, an additional ₹500 will be given to beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said if his party wins the Assembly election in February next year, it will provide old-age pensions to “100% of the senior citizens”. He said nearly 10 lakh senior citizens in the city need the financial assistance and claimed that the scope of the existing scheme had been expanded due to “BJP’s efforts and political pressure”.

Published - November 26, 2024 01:09 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.