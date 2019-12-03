Delhi Assembly passes bill to set up Delhi Sports University in Mundka

The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a bill to set up a Delhi Sports University (DSU), which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports.

Speaking at the House, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the Aam Aadmi Party is a “strong nationalist and patriotic” party.

In October, the Delhi Cabinet had approved the Delhi Sports University Bill, 2019 to set up “India’s first sports university”. Mr. Kejriwal had said apart from the university there will also be sports schools.

“DSU will establish world-class sporting infrastructure and produce the finest sportspersons and coaches. It will be made one of the most sought after place for sports in the world. One day India will win more Olympic medals than China,” he said.

“Sport is a unique arena where a nation’s capabilities are assessed. In the last 70 years, India won only 28 medals i.e. nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals whereas, in the 2016 Rio Olympics, China alone won 70 medals. Even smaller countries have won more medals than us. In 2016, Kenya and Jamaica won 13 and 11 medals respectively but we won only two medals. It is very difficult to accept this,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Kejriwal added that there were shortcomings in the system and sportspersons do not get the required support from the government.

“People will recall this historic day — December 2, 2019, on which the DSU Bill was passed,” he added. Ninety acres of land have been identified for construction of the university in Mundka. The Vice-Chancellor of this university will be an experienced sportsperson.