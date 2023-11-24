Delhi Assembly LoP alleges AAP has failed to house slum dwellers despite availability of 50,000 flats

November 24, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of engaging in political manoeuvering in the case of demolishing slums in the Nizamuddin area on Thursday, he said that there are approximately 50,000 flats available in Delhi for slum dwellers but the AAP government is failing to settle them.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has neither made any serious efforts to save these slums nor made any plan in the past nine years to settle those displaced by the demolition, the leader said.

Claiming that these flats have been left to dilapidate in the last nine years and that they lack basic civic amenities such as electricity and water, he said the flats were built with funds from the Central government, which not only provided the land but also covered half the construction cost. However, the Delhi government failed to allocate these flats and neglected their maintenance, leading to their deteriorating condition.

Mr. Bidhuri urged the government to immediately approve a plan to settle slum dwellers who have been homeless for the past nine years in these Repair these flats through DUSIB and providing all civic amenities to accommodate the poor, he recommended.

