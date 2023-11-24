HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Assembly LoP alleges AAP has failed to house slum dwellers despite availability of 50,000 flats

He claimed the flats were built with funds from the Central government, which not only provided the land but also covered half the construction cost

November 24, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

File picture of Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of engaging in political manoeuvering in the case of demolishing slums in the Nizamuddin area on Thursday, he said that there are approximately 50,000 flats available in Delhi for slum dwellers but the AAP government is failing to settle them.  

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has neither made any serious efforts to save these slums nor made any plan in the past nine years to settle those displaced by the demolition, the leader said.  

Claiming that these flats have been left to dilapidate in the last nine years and that they lack basic civic amenities such as electricity and water, he said the flats were built with funds from the Central government, which not only provided the land but also covered half the construction cost. However, the Delhi government failed to allocate these flats and neglected their maintenance, leading to their deteriorating condition. 

Mr. Bidhuri urged the government to immediately approve a plan to settle slum dwellers who have been homeless for the past nine years in these Repair these flats through DUSIB and providing all civic amenities to accommodate the poor, he recommended.  

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.