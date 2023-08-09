ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Assembly likely to be convened on August 16, 17

August 09, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The announcement comes a day after Parliament passed Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill

The Hindu Bureau

The Assembly Secretary said the session has been “tentatively fixed” on these two dates. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be hold its next session on August 16 and 17.

In a summons, the Assembly Secretary said that the fourth session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly has been “tentatively fixed” on these two dates. The announcement comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the AAP government for not holding enough sessions of the House.

The session is likely to see debates on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The legislation effectively gives the Central government control over the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the national capital.

