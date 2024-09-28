ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Assembly: Kejriwal attacks PM; BJP raises issue of ‘contaminated’ water

Published - September 28, 2024 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with his former Delhi Cabinet colleagues at the Assembly on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, accusing him of inducting 25 leaders from the Opposition whom the BJP had labelled as “corrupt” into the BJP. The AAP chief made the comments on the second day of the two-day Assembly session while highlighting the alleged misuse of the Central probe agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Takes on RSS

He also took potshots at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying, “Their job is only to spread the carpet for those who defected from the Congress, the NCP or the Shiv Sena to the BJP because they (RSS leaders) never get tickets (to fight elections).”

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta raised the issue of “rising groundwater pollution” in the city and expressed deep concern over the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr. Gupta referred to a report recently sent to the Delhi government by the Central Ground Water Board and claimed that the quality of groundwater in the Capital had significantly deteriorated over the past three years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Despite repeated warnings and clear evidence of groundwater contamination, the Delhi government has failed to resolve the issue. Water supplied to the city’s residents is becoming increasingly polluted, leading to growing health problems,” he said. Accusing Environment Minister Gopal Rai of hiding the report, Mr. Gupta demanded that the report be tabled in the Assembly.

‘Malicious conspiracies’

The principal Opposition party also came under attack from Chief Minister Atishi, who said the BJP’s “malicious conspiracies and baseless accusations” led to the wrongful imprisonment of Mr. Kejriwal for six months, forcing him to resign from the position that the people entrusted to him.

Speaking in the House, Ms. Atishi said, “The people of Delhi will respond to the BJP’s conspiracy in the upcoming (Assembly) election in February by giving AAP all 70 seats. Arvind Kejriwal will be back as the Chief Minister, and the BJP will be wiped out in Delhi.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US