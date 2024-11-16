ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Assembly election: AAP’s ex-MLA from Seelampur joins Cong.; Kejriwal welcomes Congress’s Dhingan into party

Published - November 16, 2024 01:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with ex-Seemapuri MLA Veer Singh Dhingan. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

With the Delhi Assembly election drawing nearer every day, political party leaders continue to jump ship. On Friday, Congress’s Veer Singh Dhingan, a three-time MLA from the SC-reserved Seemapuri seat, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Later in the day, AAP’s Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan, a former legislator from Seelampur, crossed over to the grand old party.

Welcoming Mr. Dhingan as the “future MLA of Seemapuri”, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “In Seemapuri Assembly seat, Veer Dhingan has done outstanding work for the people. They still hold him in high regard. Delhi stands with us, and we’re heading for a massive victory.”

While accepting the AAP chief’s wishes, Mr. Dhingan expressed frustration with the “hypocrisy” of the BJP and the Congress.

“Take yesterday’s mayoral elections, for example. The Congress indirectly supported the BJP. If they [Congress] truly claim to uphold secular values, why wouldn’t they align with others who share the same vision? Why wouldn’t they take a firm stand against the BJP?” he said.

Mr. Khan, who joined the Congress along with several supporters, said, “Congress is the only party that protects the interests and welfare of the public, unlike AAP and the BJP.”

