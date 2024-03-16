Delhi Assembly directs Chief Secretary to resolve water, sewerage problems by next week

March 16, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Assembly on Friday asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to appear before it to address complaints regarding water and sewerage problems in the Capital within the next week. The House’s directions come a week after Water Minister Atishi flagged the concerns to the Chief Secretary.

As per the resolution passed by the House, Mr. Kumar has been mandated to present a report on the solved problem on March 22, thereby extending the Assembly session.

Ms. Atishi added that she will order an inquiry into the “nearly eight-month-long pendency” into the sewer-related problems, and demand accountability for the same.

“The problems that have arisen in the past year have not arisen in all of Delhi’s history. Sometimes there are no sewer cleaning machines, or I hear that a pipeline has burst in the middle of the road, or that there is a leakage in some other pipeline. The resolution of issues regarding water problems and sewers has always been a difficult task in Delhi,” she said.

The House noted that while many of the grievances raised by citizens had indeed been taken up and resolved in the past week, the remaining issues needed to be dealt with. “Even if the grievances have been resolved, there is a need to work on a long-term resolution of these problems,” the resolution said.

The resolution added that the Delhi government will be working on a detailed plan to ensure residents do not have to endure water shortages, especially in the summer months. “This will be done on a war footing to ensure relief to the people of Delhi from this summer itself. The Chief Secretary shall continue to monitor and supervise the short-term and long-term resolution of water and sewer problems across Delhi,” it said.

Mr. Kumar has also been asked to coordinate with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to resolve the issue of overflowing sewers due to the absence of stormwater drains. A further estimation must be made on the number of sewer cleaning machines required, the frequency with which sewers are to be cleaned, and how often drains must be desilted to prevent overflows across the Capital.

He has also been directed to ensure better coordination between the Delhi Jal Board, the Urban Development Department, and the Finance Department, so that critical utilities like water and sewerage do not get affected.

