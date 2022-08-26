Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshals out BJP MLAs for entire day of session
Rakhi Birla asked BJP legislator Ajay Mahawar if he made a video recording of the Assembly proceedings by going against the laws.
Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla on August 26 marshalled out all BJP MLAs for the entire day of the special session over a video recording by saffron party legislator Ajay Mahawar.
Ms. Birla asked Mr. Mahawar if he made a video recording of the Assembly proceedings by going against the laws. "Have you done the video recording? If you have, then why should your phone not be seized? This is against the laws of the House," she said.
Mr. Mahawar and his party MLAs did not respond to Ms. Birla's questions. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP MLAs got into a war of words over the issue. Following this, Ms. Birla said the BJP MLAs have wasted the time of the House and marshalled them out.
BJP MLAs came out of the House and stood near the Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises and raised slogans demanding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest and removal from Cabinet over the controversy surrounding the Excise Policy 2021-22.
