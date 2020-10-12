Delhi Assembly body calls for scribes’ appearance

New Delhi

12 October 2020 01:11 IST

Proceedings shall be live-streamed

The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony has called for the appearance of certain witnesses on Monday, including Prabir Purkaystha, the editor of online news portal NewsClick and Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Alt News.

The committee, in a statement, said it has so far examined journalist and author Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, digital rights activist Nikhil Pahwa, digital rights activist and journalists Awesh Tiwari and Kunal Purohit.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly body, after careful deliberations of the allegations in complaints levelled against Facebook, has taken prompt cognisance of this issue and has set its mechanism in full swing,” the committee stated.

“To maintain utmost transparency in the functioning of the committee, the proceedings shall be live- streamed for more public outreach,” it also stated.

According to the committee, Monday’s proceedings are in continuation of the previous proceedings in light of “allegations and issues of grave concern” raised in complaints against social media platform Facebook.