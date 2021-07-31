Delhi Assembly bats for repeal of farm laws

On last day of monsoon session, House asks Centre to talk to protesters and understand their grievances

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, during the concluding day of the monsoon session on Friday, “noted with concern” that the Central government had not “heeded the demands by the farmers” for withdrawal of the farm laws in spite of their peaceful protests.

“Keeping in view the genuine demand of the farmers and also the fact that many farmers have lost their lives in this long struggle, this House strongly recommends that the Union Government should immediately repeal the three Farm Laws and call the farmers’ association for talks to understand their grievances,” stated the motion, which was later adopted by the Assembly.

GNCTD Act

The House also discussed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives more teeth to the Lieutenant Governor in the city’s administration.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs protested against the Act with Mr. Jain alleging that it was “a violation of the Constitution.”

MLA Raghav Chadha alleged that the BJP wanted to “indirectly capture Delhi government” since it “cannot run it directly”. Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said that the BJP had not only taken away the strength of the Delhi government but also that of the Assembly.

“It is clear that the BJP knows it is not going to come to power in Delhi. Because of this, it is trying to grab power in Delhi by entering from the side doors,” alleged AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution recommending that only doctors and paramedics who have served people in the Capital during the pandemic be nominated by the Delhi government for the Padma awards. It recommended honouring the entire Indian medical fraternity by conferring the Bharat Ratna on the ‘Bharatiya Doctor’.

“We have all seen how not just our country but the entire world has been suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, our doctors and paramedics put their lives at stake to serve the nation. In such a time, it is the duty of the whole society to thank and give the utmost respect to the medical community,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the House.

On his part, Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri requested the CM to “fulfil his widely advertised promise of giving Delhi’s farmers 50% more than the minimum support price (MSP) and alternative plots to those farmers whose land has been acquired by the government, and implement Central government policies for their benefit.” He demanded that the Delhi government fulfil its promise of compensating the families of ‘Corona Warriors’ belonging to the civic bodies as well.