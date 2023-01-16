ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Assembly adjourned for day amid protest by AAP members against L-G

January 16, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of its three-day session

PTI

Dekhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seen during protest march against Lt. Governor during Assembly session on January 16 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

 The Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day, amid protest by MLAs of the ruling AAP against Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s alleged interference in the working of the city government.

The Assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of its three-day session and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.

The day started with opposition BJP MLAs carrying oxygen cylinders inside the House to protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s alleged inaction to curb air pollution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BJP MLA’s protesting against Kejriwal Government over air pollution ahead of the Assembly at Vidhan Sabha on January 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked the BJP members to take the cylinders away and questioned how they brought them into the House despite security.

Taking cognisance of the “lapse” and noting that the cylinders could be used to injure someone, he summoned security personnel to his chamber over the issue.

Even as the protest by BJP members refused to die down, he said, “Please have some shame. I urge members to maintain peace.” Later, after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over “illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences” by the lieutenant governor (L-G), Goel adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.

AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj initiated the discussion on calling attention motion on the issue of “illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers”.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri expressed opposition on this issue and defended the L-G.

Speaker Goel accused Bidhuri of trying to be the L-G’s spokesperson, following which AAP MLAs came into the well of the House.

After the House reconvened after the brief adjournment, AAP MLAs again started raising slogans against the L-G over his “objections” to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland, following which the speaker again adjourned the House for half an hour.

Subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US