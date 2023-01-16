HamberMenu
Delhi assembly adjourned for day amid protest by AAP members against L-G

The Assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of its three-day session

January 16, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Dekhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seen during protest march against Lt. Governor during Assembly session on January 16

Dekhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seen during protest march against Lt. Governor during Assembly session on January 16 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day, amid protest by MLAs of the ruling AAP against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's alleged interference in the working of the city government.

The Assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of its three-day session and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.

The House was first adjourned for 10 minutes following a war of words between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP members over alleged interference of Saxena in the working of the city government. AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj had initiated a discussion on calling attention motion on the issue of "Illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers".

After the House reconvened, AAP MLAs again started raising slogans against the lieutenant governor over his "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland, following which the speaker again adjourned the House for half an hour.

Subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.

